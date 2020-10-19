MP tells ZP CEO to act against waste dumping on ring road

At Central schemes’ review meeting, Pratap Simha calls for modernising sewage treatment plants also

Indiscriminate dumping of solid wastes along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) here has come under focus yet again. Innumerable public complaints have been made of garbage and building debris dumped in large amounts on this stretch, causing pollution and unhealthy conditions in residential layouts.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha raised the issue at the meeting he chaired here on Monday for reviewing Central schemes.

He told Mysuru ZP CEO D. Bharati to act sternly against waste dumping and immediately identify land where the solid wastes from non-MCC areas or the areas beyond the ORR can be processed. The MP also asked the officials from the Mysuru City Corporation to call for tenders to clear the legacy wastes from the Vidyaranyapuram plant.

In the 15th finance plan, the Mysuru City Corporation has got ₹69 crore. As per the Centre’s regulations, funds should be used for solid waste management and improvement of drinking water distribution. Instead of allocating the grants to the wards, the MCC should also look at making use of the funds for modernising the sewage treatment plants at Kesare, Vidyaranyapuram and Rayanakere, the MP suggested.

Mr. Simha said the Centre was releasing ₹160 crore for the re-asphalting and repair works on the Outer Ring Road.

The MP asked District Health Officer Amarnath, who assumed charge on Monday, to crackdown on the fake doctors whose numbers had gone up after the COVID-19 outbreak.

The DHO was told to visit private hospitals and examine whether they were complying with the government guidelines on COVID-19 testing and treatment following complaints of overcharging.

In response to Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, who spoke about a spurt in child marriages in the district after the lockdown, K. Padma, Deputy Director, Women and Child Development, Mysuru said 150 child marriages had taken place in the district during lockdown and 20 FIRs had been lodged in this connection so far.