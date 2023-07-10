MP inspects works at Jog Falls in Sagar taluk

July 10, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Shivamogga

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, on Monday, July 10, inspected the development works planned to facilitate tourists visiting Jog Falls in Sagar taluk.

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Raghavendra said the State government had taken up the works at a cost of ₹185 crore. It includes the construction of an entry gate, a children’s park, rest rooms, a ropeway, a guest house, and other basic amenities.

Mr. Raghavendra said the place attracts tourists from distant places. As the airport in Shivamogga is ready, the number of tourists visiting the place may go up in the coming days. “In order to provide them basic amenities, the previous BJP government planned development works at a cost of ₹185 crore,” he said.

Mr. Raghavendra, who interacted with the officers and the contractor, said that the works would be completed by December this year. “The special attraction of the place will be the ropeway.” It would connect the place in Shivamogga district to the one in neighbouring Uttara Kannada district. Once these works are completed, many more people will visit the place,” he said.

The River Sharavathi takes a plunge from a height of 810 feet at Jog. The river breaks into four streams named Raja, Rani, Roarer, and Rocket. During the rainy season, the place attracts thousands of people.