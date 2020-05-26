Karnataka

More than 2,800 passengers land at KIA

According to BIAL, Kempegowda International Airport handled 35 landing and 40 departures on Tuesday.

According to BIAL, Kempegowda International Airport handled 35 landing and 40 departures on Tuesday.  

On the second day of domestic flight operations resuming across the country, Kempegowda International Airport saw hundreds of passengers land in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

From Monday to Tuesday afternoon, 2,896 people landed from ‘high risk’ States as well as green zones.

Compared to the first day, there were fewer cancellations on Tuesday. Flights were cancelled to various destinations such as Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. According to Bangalore International Airport Ltd. (BIAL) officials, 32 flights were cancelled on Tuesday.

Passengers from high-risk States were sent to designated facilities for the mandatory seven day institutional quarantine, while others were asked to home quarantine. KIA was witness to many emotional scenes as loved ones reunited with each other. Family members of passengers coming from high-risk States were seen wishing them, while maintaining social distancing, before they headed to quarantine facilities.

As per a statement issued by BIAL, KIA handled 35 landing and 40 departures on Tuesday.

According to Bengaluru Rural Deputy Commissioner P.N. Ravindra, as of Tuesday afternoon, no passenger had symptoms of COVID-19. “Earlier, the airport was handling repatriation flights. With the resumption of domestic flights, hundreds of air passengers are landing here. Till Tuesday afternoon, 53 flights landed at the airport.”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 10:48:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/more-than-2800-passengers-land-at-kia/article31681337.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY