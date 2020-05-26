More than 2,800 passengers land at KIA

On the second day of domestic flight operations resuming across the country, Kempegowda International Airport saw hundreds of passengers land in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

From Monday to Tuesday afternoon, 2,896 people landed from ‘high risk’ States as well as green zones.

Compared to the first day, there were fewer cancellations on Tuesday. Flights were cancelled to various destinations such as Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. According to Bangalore International Airport Ltd. (BIAL) officials, 32 flights were cancelled on Tuesday.

Passengers from high-risk States were sent to designated facilities for the mandatory seven day institutional quarantine, while others were asked to home quarantine. KIA was witness to many emotional scenes as loved ones reunited with each other. Family members of passengers coming from high-risk States were seen wishing them, while maintaining social distancing, before they headed to quarantine facilities.

As per a statement issued by BIAL, KIA handled 35 landing and 40 departures on Tuesday.

According to Bengaluru Rural Deputy Commissioner P.N. Ravindra, as of Tuesday afternoon, no passenger had symptoms of COVID-19. “Earlier, the airport was handling repatriation flights. With the resumption of domestic flights, hundreds of air passengers are landing here. Till Tuesday afternoon, 53 flights landed at the airport.”