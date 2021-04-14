‘More Army recruitment rallies needed in Kodagu’

Describing the 37 Coorg Medium Regiment as a matter of ‘pride for Karnataka’, ex-Sergeant of Indian Air Force Mandetira Subramani, who is also the president of VeKare Ex-Servicemen's Trust (VKET), has emphasised the need to post a few more willing young officers, junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and jawans among Coorgs to the regiment and make it more meaningful.

Representation needed

Even though the regiment uses the insignia of Coorg i.e Odi Kathi and Peeche Kathi, and displays the insignia in sports track suits, besides celebrating the two major festivals Puttari and Kaipodh, it is surprising to note that there is no significant representation of Coorg officers, jawans and JCOs in the regiment as of now, said Mr. Subramani while addressing the recent 9th annual general body meeting of T. Shettigeri Ex-Servicemen Association, Kodagu.

He urged the president of the association Kattera Vishwanath to approach the Chief of Army Staff and request him to post a few willing young officers, JCOs and jawans among Coorgs already serving the army in different artillery regiments to the regiment.

Youth training

He also said the Army recruitment rallies should be held in Kodagu more frequently. He urged the members of the association to motivate and train the youth in Kodagu to join the Indian Army as officers or as combatant soldiers depending on their educational qualification.