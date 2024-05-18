GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Modi is misinformed about Shakti scheme, says D.K. Shivakumar

Published - May 18, 2024 06:49 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar.

Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar. | Photo Credit: file photo

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday said that he was shocked by the statement of Prime minister Narendra Modi that the Shakti scheme had resulted in loss of revenue for Namma Metro trains run by Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.

Speaking to reporters, he said: “The Prime Minister lacks information on the Shakti scheme [free bus travel for women] and hence he has said that the scheme has impacted revenues of Bengaluru metro. Namma Metro has earned a revenue of ₹130 crore in the last one year. The footfall too has gone up by 30% for the same period. Bengaluru metro is limited to Bengaluru, while the Shakti scheme has been rolled out keeping in mind people from across the State.”

He said that the Shakti scheme was rolled out by the Congress to ease the burden of price rise and inflation on women. “Metro is a joint initiative between the State and the Centre and it has done well over the last one year. Someone seems have provided incorrect information to the Prime Minister,” he added. 

“I would like to convey to the Prime Minister that the KSRTC and the Bengaluru metro are being run efficiently, while the Shakti scheme is being offered to women. Women are doing 60 lakh trips per day in Karnataka. Women of the State are very happy with the Shakti scheme. Many other States are expressing interest to emulate this scheme,” he said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / public transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.