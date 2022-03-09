MMCRI’s 100th year fete: Mysuru MP holds meeting

Simha tells MMCRI authorities to start preparations and ensure all works done before the fete

Simha tells MMCRI authorities to start preparations and ensure all works done before the fete

Ahead of the centenary celebrations of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) in 2024, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha on Wednesday chaired a meeting with the Dean and Director of MMCRI, senior doctors from K.R. Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital and officials from the college.

The meeting gains significance as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in his Budget presented recently, announced a sum of ₹89 crore for the renovation of heritage buildings that house the teaching hospitals of MMCRI – K.R. Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital – on the occasion of its centenary which the college management wants to celebrate in a memorable manner since MMCRI is one of the oldest and prestigious medical colleges in the country.

The MP told the college authorities to start preparations for the centenary, ensuring proper renovation of the hospitals before the celebrations commence.

A meeting under the chairmanship of Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar is expected to be convened in April to discuss the nature of celebrations, ongoing and upcoming projects, mobilisation of resources for the celebrations, funding under CSR initiatives and from old students.

The MP sought details about the progress of works undertaken on the Central grants.

According to the budget, the renovation of K.R. Hospital, Cheluvamba Hospital and PKTB Hospital, the three teaching hospitals of MMCRI, will happen in the next three years.

The allocation was long-awaited as the buildings are in bad shape and needed complete conservation, considering the nature of the structures. The Chief Minister, acting on the proposal submitted by the MMCRI as the buildings are built using lime and mortar, allocated the funds for their reinforcement, conforming to the heritage standards. The MP had also met the Chief Minister in connection with the renovation of hospital buildings, and sought allocation in the Budget.

The MMCRI has got two new facilities - the super speciality hospital and trauma care centre – but both are yet to become functional for want of manpower and equipment. This was also discussed in the MP’s meeting as the facilities, especially the trauma care centre, was completed many years ago but the purpose of its establishment is not being served in the absence of doctors and equipment for patients’ care. These two facilities temporarily functioned as COVID-19 hospitals when Mysuru was in need of additional beds during the first and second waves of COVID-19.

MMCRI Dean and Director H.N. Dinesh, Chief Administrative Officer B.N. Veena, MMCRI Principal K.R. Dakshayani, RMO of K.R. Hospital Rajesh and others were present.