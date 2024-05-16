GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MLC polls: In all, 103 candidates file nominations; BJP fights rebel trouble

Updated - May 16, 2024 10:01 pm IST

Published - May 16, 2024 09:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, among other leaders, at the BJP and JD(S) coalition meeting ahead of the Council polls, in Mysuru on Thursday.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, among other leaders, at the BJP and JD(S) coalition meeting ahead of the Council polls, in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

A total of 103 candidates, including three women, filed 156 sets of nominations for the June 3 biennial election to six seats (three each from graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies) of the Karnataka Legislative Council till the last day on Thursday.

Of these, while six are from the Congress, five are from the BJP and two from JD(S), its alliance partner.

Pacifying rebels

Meanwhile, the BJP, which is faced with the challenge of rebellion, is trying to pacify the disappointed ticket aspirants.

According to sources, the BJP top leaders are in talks with E.C. Ningaraju, who has already filed his nomination as the party candidate from South Teachers’ Constituency, to withdraw his nomination in the wake of the coalition partners later deciding to leave the seat to the JD(S). It may be noted that the candidates of both the allies are now in the fray for this seat, triggering confusion among their cadres. On Thursday, JD(S) leader K. Vivekananda filed his nomination papers as the coalition candidate.

Meanwhile, former MLC and JD(S) leader K.T. Srikanrte Gowda, who had expressed his wish to fight the polls as an Independent following denial of ticket to him for the constituency, held a meeting with his supporters on Thursday. However, he did not file his nomination.

In another development, former MLA of the BJP from Udupi K. Raghupathi Bhat, who has turned rebel, filed his nomination papers from South West Graduates’ Constituency on Thursday.

Last day for withdrawal

While the scrutiny of nominations will be done on Friday, the last date for withdrawal of candidature is May 20. Polling will be held on June 3 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and counting of votes will be taken up on June 6. The election has been necessitated due to the retirement of six MLCs on June 21. 

