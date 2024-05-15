MLC opposes govt. decision to engage teachers in special classes to coach failed SSLC students

Member of Legislative Council Shashil G. Namoshi has opposed the State government’s decision to conduct special classes till June 5 for students who have failed the annual SSLC examinations terming it a hasty decision taken without any preparations.

In a media note released here on Wednesday, Mr. Namoshi, who represents the North East Teachers Constituency in the Legislative Council, has said that the decision will mount pressure on teachers and force them to step back from educational activities.

“The Congress government in the State has no control over the bureaucratic apparatus. The officials are issuing unscientific orders at will without considering the impact on the public servants at the grassroots level. They are not even consulting teachers representatives in the State Legislature and teachers organisations before issuing any orders. Teachers are being projected as terrorists. They are not allowed to take up educational activities with comfort,” Mr. Namoshi said.

Mr. Namoshi pointed out that the government has not released salaries to teachers working in aided educational institutions for the last two months on the pretext of technical glitches in the software.

“Karnataka is considered to be the leader in information technology and our government is saying that it cannot pay salaries to teachers in aided educational institutions due to technical glitches in A-2 software. In my clear opinion, the government is displaying a stepmotherly attitude towards aided educational institutions,” Mr. Namoshi said.

Mr. Namoshi also raised questions about the orders issued by the Department of Public instructions regarding the Board Examinations for Class V, VIII and IX in the last couple of months, stating that the “unclear decisions” were meant to mount unnecessary pressure on the teaching community in school education.

“I am aware of installing CCTV cameras and webcasting the SSLC examinations without any preparations. Such measures resulted in projecting teachers as terrorists and frightening students. The teachers who were prompt in discharging their duties in conducting the Board Examinations for Class 5, 8, 9 and 10 are now called to conduct special classes for those students who have failed in Class 10 examinations. It is the height of foolishness and is unacceptable,” he said.

Mr. Namoshi appealed to the government to allow teachers to enjoy their brief holidays by not engaging them in special classes to coach students who have failed in the examinations.