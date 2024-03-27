MLA extends support to students agitating at Central University in Kalaburagi

March 27, 2024 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Aland MLA B.R. Patil visited the campus of the Central University of Karnataka near Kalaburagi on Wednesday and extended support to students who are on strike condemning the cancellation of Ph.D admissions to certain students.

“As a lawyer, I can say that the circular issued by the university authorities cancelling the Ph.D admissions is illegal. None can go against the law. However, the university authorities have taken a step that goes against the law. It cannot stand in a court of law. They will be proved wrong. Your agitation is an ideological battle and I am with you,” Mr. Patil, who is also Political Advisor to Chief Minister, said.

Appealing to the university authorities to discuss the issue with the agitating students and settle the matter amicably to restore good educational environment so that all students can continue their studies and research freely, Mr. Patil demanded that the university authorities withdraw the circular that cancelled the Ph.D admissions of certain students and also the restrictions imposed on students.

“Nandakumar [one of the Ph.D students on strike] is not a criminal. The university committee itself has selected him for Ph.D and those who have nothing do with the committee have taken action. It is against natural justice,” Mr. Patil said.

He also appealed to the agitating students not to go against the law while protesting against the injustice.

“I appeal to you also to unlock the administration building and allow the university authorities to work as usual. They should not blame you later for your action,” he said.

University circular

The university registrar, in a circular on March 22, declared that the admission of 12 Ph.D scholars from seven departments, who joined in 2018 but have not yet completed their course by submitting their thesis, cancelled with immediate effect.

He quoted Ordinance No 54, Section 28(1)(d) of the Ordinance Governing Academic and Administrative matters of the university that mandates the completion of a Ph.D research programme within eight semesters, including the submission of Ph.D thesis, from the date of admission.

He also added that the ordinance provided for an extension of two semesters upon the request of such scholars and its approval in the Doctoral Research Committee and Committee for Advanced Studies and Research.

The students, however, argued that the university authorities targeted the students from Dalit, OBC and minority communities as they questioned the Vice-Chancellor for his open support and encouragement to right-wing forces on the university campus.

They also said that the university authorities targeted only Dalit, OBC and Minority students by cancelling their Ph.D admissions, while allowing others who are on good terms with the university authorities to continue in their Ph.D programmes, though their stipulated time ended long ago.

However, the university again issued a press note on March 26 justifying its action by quoting Ordinance and University Grant Commission guidelines.

The students launched the agitation arguing that the university authorities misused their power and misinterpreted the Ordinance and the guidelines just to target the students from marginalised sections.