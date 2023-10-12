HamberMenu
All India Students’ Federation demands removal of Central University of Karnataka VC

October 12, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Viraaj Devang, AISF national secretariat member and treasurer, addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Thursday.

Viraaj Devang, AISF national secretariat member and treasurer, addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Raising objections to conducting Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-related activities on the Central University of Karnataka (CUK) campus in Kalaburagi, members of the All-India Students’ Federation (AISF) have demanded the immediate removal of CUK Vice-Chancellor Battu Satyanarayana.

AISF national secretariat member and treasurer Viraaj Devang addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi city on Thursday alleged that the faculty members along with students attached to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) were conducting RSS shakas on the campus and students who do not submit to the ideology of the RSS and are critical of it were being harassed. Mr. Devaang said that the AISF stands with the students of the CUK who are harassed by the right-wing forces on the campus.

Various progressive organisations are unitedly fighting to end the right-wing ideologies in the university administration. The AISF National Council will soon meet the President of India to discuss how the Central Universities are promoting a narrow Hindutva-based communal vision.

Mr. Devaang welcomed the Karnataka government’s decision not to implement the NEP 2020, and said the AISF also welcomes the Karnataka government’s move to form a committee headed by the former UGC chairperson Sukhdeo Thorat for preparing the draft of the Karnataka Education Policy.

He opined that India’s education system was suffering as the Union and State governments were not spending adequate funds to strengthen the educational institutions. In India, more than 76% of colleges and over 40% of universities are operated by private players, Mr. Devaang added.

The AISF National Council demands that the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) must include the health and education sectors to provide relief to students in affected areas. As education lies in the Concurrent list, the State government must form a relief fund for students in drought-affected areas.

