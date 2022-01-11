Minor girl raped in Bhadravathi

The accused was familiar with the girl as her mother is his colleague

A minor girl was allegedly raped by a 28-year-old man in Bhadravati taluk on January 10. The accused has been identified as Umesh, a worker in a hotel at Baranduru in Bhadravati Paper Town police limits.

The accused allegedly took the 15-year-old girl, who was on the way to her school, to a lodge in Tarikere and raped her. He had allegedly threatened her of murder if she revealed the incident to anybody. Umesh was familiar with the girl as her mother is also works at the same hotel.

The police have taken up the investigation after registering a case under the POCSO Act, 2012, besides the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code.