Minister visits drought-hit areas in Ballari district

November 10, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Reiterating the commitment of Siddaramaiah-led Congress government to protecting the interests of the farming community, Minister for Youth Empowerment, Sports and Tribal Welfare B. Nagendra on Friday said that farmers need not be worried about inadequate rain and drought situation in various districts across the State.

After visiting affected agriculture fields at Raravi, Agasanur, Bommalapura, Kottal Chinta, Mitte Sugur villages of Siruguppa taluk of Ballari district, Mr. Nagendra instilled confidence in famers who have lost their cotton, chilli and other crops this year.

He said that the State government and the district administration are with the farmers.

Farmers in Siruguppa taluk have cultivated cotton and chilli on 2,300 hectares of land. The Minister assured that all farmers who have suffered crop loss will be compensated as per NDRF norms.

Later, chairing a meeting to review the drought relief works, Mr. Nagendra said that the drought assessment survey report for Ballari district will be submitted to the State government by November 15.

He told officials to get ready to handle drought and also take steps to provide drinking water and fodder.

Farmers in the district have taken up sowing on 2,78,277 hectares against the sowing target of 4.43 lakh hectares.

Officials said that the Central drought assessment team visited the district and sought details from the affected farmers. As per NDRF norms, farmers who suffered crop damage will get ₹8,500 per hectare for agriculture crops, ₹17,000 for horticulture crops and ₹22,000 for annual plantation crops.