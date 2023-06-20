Minister promises world-class tree park on NGEF premises in Bengaluru

June 20, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

A world-class tree park will be developed on the sprawling campus of the erstwhile New Government Electrical Factory (NGEF) at an estimated cost of ₹30 crore by retaining the existing greenery as it is, Medium and Large Scale Industries Minister M.B. Patil said on Tuesday.

He was speaking after watching a presentation on the development of the proposed tree park while he chaired the preliminary meeting convened in this regard. The final decision will be taken soon after discussing it with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he added.

Out of the total 105 acres of land, 70 acres are covered by dense greenery where various species of trees exist. Apart from this, out of the five industrial sheds which exist one is in dilapidated condition. The four industrial sheds which are in good condition will also be retained without making any changes, he explained.

The tree park will be developed in two phases. In phase 1A works worth ₹11 crore will be taken up and in phase 1B works worth ₹15 crore are being planned, he explained. Further, works in Phase 2 will be taken up after the completion of Phase 1A and Phase 1B, he said.