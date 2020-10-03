Minister promises to take measures to tackle problems caused by rain

Residents urge him to build retaining wall along stream

Minister for Mines and Geology and Gadag in charge, C.C. Patil on Friday visited Boodihal village in Nargund taluk, where water had entered houses after Wednesday night’s downpour.

Already a relief centre has been set up at the government school in the village and people have been requested to take shelter temporarily at the school.

Hearing the grievances of the residents of Boodihal, the Minister assured them of taking permanent measures to solve the problem of inundation during rainy days. The residents urged the Minister to build a retaining wall along the stream that passes by the village.

They also urged him to initiate works to remove silt from the stream and widen the course of the stream to avoid problems during rainy season.

They also urged the Minister to take up construction of Ashraya houses in the vacant land in the village for those who are not having shelter of their own.

Responding to residents’ plea, the Minister asked the officials to immediately take steps to pump out the water that inundated several houses and also initiate works to widen the course of the stream.

Mr. Patil asked the taluk officials to initiate the process to provide relief to the affected families.