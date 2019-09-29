Karnataka

Minister helps rescue two injured women

Auto in which they were travelling toppled at Kumbashi village

B. Sriramulu, Health and Family Welfare Minister, helped in rescuing two women who were injured when an autorickshaw toppled at Kumbashi village in Udupi district on Saturday.

The autorickshaw had hit the divider on NH 66 and toppled.

Mr. Sriramulu, along with MLA for Udupi K. Raghupati Bhat, were on their way to Kundapur from Udupi to attend a programme. When Mr. Sriramulu saw that the two women, Taramati, 56, and her daughter-in-law, Divya, 27, in the autorickshaw were injured, he stopped his car and went to help the women.

He put them in a car belonging to Mr. Bhat, which drove them to the N.R. Acharya Hospital at Koteshwar for treatment.

According to the Kundapur traffic police, Taramati’s husband, Chandrashekhar, and the autorickshaw driver, Annaiah, escaped unhurt in the accident. A motorcycle rider with his motorcycle had just fallen on the road, and the autorickshaw was behind it.

The auto driver turned right to avoid the biker and lost control over the vehicle.

A case has been registered, the police said.

