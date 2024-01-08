GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minister Hebbalkar says Belagavi was in Maharashtra before Independence only to turn around and issue a clarification

January 08, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar ruffled a few feathers among Kannada activists with her statement that Belagavi was a part of Maharashtra before Independence. At a Kannada sammelan in Karadaga of Belagavi district on Sunday, she made the statement, while, at the same time, urging Kannada and Marathi speakers to live in harmony.

This angered some Kannada activists who condemned the Minister’s statement.

However, she later issued a clarification saying that she wanted to say that Belagavi was in the erstwhile Bombay Presidency, but “I said it was in Maharashtra.”

“Since there was no Maharashtra before Independence, the question of Belagavi being in Maharashtra does not arise,” she clarified.

She said that her statement has to be taken in the right spirit. “If it is interpreted in a wrong way, it can disturb linguistic harmony. I was overwhelmed by the linguistic harmony that I witnessed at the sammelan. I made the statement in an emotional state. I am a proud Kannadati and will remain so,” the clarification said.

