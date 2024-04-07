GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Milk sachets carry voter awareness message

April 07, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Voter awareness message on milk sachets in Mysuru aims to urge voters to vote without fail on April 26.

Voter awareness message on milk sachets in Mysuru aims to urge voters to vote without fail on April 26. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

To push people to cast their ballots without fail, innovative ways are being explored to catch the attention of the voters and thereby ensure improvement in voting percentage in the ensuing elections.

‘Nandini’ milk packets produced daily at the Mysuru Milk Union in Mysuru are now carrying a message to encourage voters to cast their vote without giving it a miss. Along with the date of polling which is scheduled on April 26, the message is aimed at motivating voters to cast their ballot and also encouraging others to exercise their franchise.

As milk is an essential commodity and KMF is the largest supplier of milk to households, the election authorities ensured the message was printed on milk sachets to educate voters on compulsory voting.

Numerous activities were being carried out since the elections were announced through Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) to bring more numbers of voters to polling booths for improving the voting percentage.

Similar messages can also be found on other milk products like curds and so on.

A similar drive was launched in the 2018 assembly elections in Mysuru where the milk sachets carried the voter awareness message.

