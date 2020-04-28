Microbiologist of Nanjangud pharma firm recovers from COVID-19, discharged from MIMS

The first COVID-19 case from Swarnasandra of Mandya town, P-185, was on Tuesday discharged from the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) hospital here following his recovery. He is the first COVID-19 patient to have recovered and been discharged from the district. Currently, 17 others are undergoing treatment at the COVID-19-designated MIMS.

The recovered man is a microbiologist with the quality control team of the pharmaceutical company Jubilant Generics Ltd. in Nanjangud of Mysuru district, which is considered to be the COVID-19 hotspot in the neighbouring district. His parents, sister and her daughter had also been quarantined at Swarnasandra. All of them have tested negative for the disease, Mandya Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh said here in the evening.

The DC lauded the microbiologist and his family for cooperating with the district administration by following all restrictions and instructions.

The pharmaceutical employee became emotional while leaving MIMS and thanked the doctors, paramedical staff, supporting staff and cleaning staff for taking care of him, sources at the MIMS told The Hindu. His relatives and friends gave him a warm welcome at home.

According to the officials at the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the department will constantly monitor the health of the recovered person as per protocol for the next few weeks.