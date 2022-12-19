MGP to hold a slew of programmes to underscore the rights of consumers in Mysuru

December 19, 2022 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MYSURU

Mysuru Grahakara Parishat, a city-based NGO advocating consumers’ cause has organised a slew of programmes from December 22 to 27 to underscore the rights of consumers.

The MGP president S. Shreeshail Ramannavar, said in a release that National Consumers Day is celebrated every year on December 24 ever since the Consumer Protection Act was passed on December 24, 1986 by the Parliament.

But, instead of celebrating it symbolically only for a day, the MGP has conceived a slew of programmes to drive home the message that the consumer is the king, said Mr. Ramannavar.

The MGP release said on December 22, students of St. Philomena’s College will conduct a food adulteration detection camp to make consumers aware of the harmful effects of adulteration. The event will take place near the small clock tower from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Besides, Mymul will also collaborate with the MGP to demonstrate how milk is adulterated. Similarly, the Metrology Department will highlight and demonstrate how unscrupulous merchants take consumers for a ride because of faulty weighing systems.

On December 23, SBI Yadavagiri branch will interact with members of the MGP on treating the consumers. On December 27, MGP members will have an interaction with senior officials of the Mysuru City Corporation and also at the Deputy Commissioner’s office to promote the concept that “citizens are masters in democracy and are not to be treated as servants’’, said Mr. Ramannavar.

MGP members are also planning to hold interactions with educational institutions on consumer protection and responsibilities during the week and Vidyavardhaka Law College will hold a symposium on improving the performance of the Consumer Commission to deliver judgement in stipulated 90 days with no or minimum adjournments.

The MGP said a delegation visited the consumer commission to witness the proceedings and prepare for the symposium. The MGP members also interacted with the commission’s president to share some ideas to improve the efficiency of the commission.