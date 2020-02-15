M.G. Road market may see better days soon

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) will initiate measures to bring a semblance of order to the functioning of the wholesale vegetable market on M.G. Road to minimise the chaos and congestion caused by vendors and farmers.

The Mayor, Tasneem, went on a walk to take stock of the prevailing conditions in the market area on Saturday and interacted with the farmers and the vendors as well.

The visit followed complaints regarding garbage generated in the market and the traffic congestion it caused to the motorists plying on the road. The entire stretch is one of the black spots in the city given the extent of garbage generated in the area, said MCC Health Officer D.G. Nagaraj. Though efforts are made to remove the garbage the generation is incessant and there is no cooperation from the vendors, he added.

Following the discussions the Mayor said that she will convene a meeting of all stakeholders including the city police, farmers, vegetable vendors who transact in the area and the Karnataka Exhibition Authority to bring about order in the functioning of the market.