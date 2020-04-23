Medico tests positive

The district recorded two new COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday, including a 25-year-old student of BLDE Medical College. The source of infection of the postgraduate student is not yet known.

Briefing mediapersons on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil said the district administration, with the help of police and medical staff of the hospital, are working on contact tracing.

He said that this medical student, who is identified as Patient 429, has no travel history and is staying in the hostel here as she is a native of Andhra Pradesh.

To a question, Mr. Patil said that since several COVID- positive patients who are asymptomatic are visiting the hospitals, the doctors had requested the administration to conduct swab test of all doctors who are dealing with the patients. “We had collected around 25 throat swab samples of the doctors, and we found this female doctor corona positive.”

The total number of positive cases has increased to 37, of whom two persons have died.