Medical students, doctors take out rally in support of CAA

Students of medical colleges and doctors, under the banner of National Medicos’ Organisation, took out a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Kalaburagi city on Saturday.

Kumar Angadi, State secretary of the organisation, in a memorandum to the President praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for implementing the law.

Umesh Jadhav, Kalaburagi MP, senior doctors, directors of various private hospitals, AYUSH federation and staff members of homoeopathy, pharmacy, nursing colleges also took part in the procession.

They waved the national flag and beat drums till they reached the Deputy Commissioner’s office.