Karnataka

Medical students, doctors take out rally in support of CAA

The National Medicos’ Organisation taking out a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

The National Medicos’ Organisation taking out a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Kalaburagi on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

more-in

They praise PM , and Home Minister for implementing Act

Students of medical colleges and doctors, under the banner of National Medicos’ Organisation, took out a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Kalaburagi city on Saturday.

Kumar Angadi, State secretary of the organisation, in a memorandum to the President praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for implementing the law.

Umesh Jadhav, Kalaburagi MP, senior doctors, directors of various private hospitals, AYUSH federation and staff members of homoeopathy, pharmacy, nursing colleges also took part in the procession.

They waved the national flag and beat drums till they reached the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 25, 2020 9:30:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/medical-students-doctors-take-out-rally-in-support-of-caa/article30653664.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY