MDJA condemns ‘inhuman treatment’ of journalist Siddique Kappan

The Mysuru District Journalists’ Association (MDJA) has condemned the “inhuman treatment” of Siddique Kappan, a journalist from Kerala, now in the custody of the Uttar Pradesh police in Mathura.

In a memorandum submitted to the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru here on Monday, the MDJA said the journalist, who has been suffering from COVID-19, had been inhumanly chained to the hospital bed in Mathura since Wednesday, denying him even the basic right of going to the toilet. “Being chained, the journalist is not even able to eat food. With his health condition worsening, the MDJA urges the authorities to ensure that he is provided proper medical care and other measures needed to save his life,” the memorandum said.

The MDJA has sought immediate action against persons responsible for violating the human rights of the journalist, who was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police in October last year while he was on the way to Hathras on an assignment to report the gangrape and murder of a Dalit girl.

The MDJA has urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to release the journalist. The MDJA has sought the protection of the journalist’s life and liberty, said the statement issued by MDJA president S.T. Ravi Kumar and general secretary Subramanya.