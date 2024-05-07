MCC urged to make its website a go-to place for citizens

May 07, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - MYSURU

Is the website of Mysuru City Corporation “citizen-friendly”, providing useful information to the public besides offering various online services?

But, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Mysuru feels otherwise. It says the MCC’s website - https://mysurucitycorporation.co.in/ - has a dearth of accessible and latest information. Key details such as budget, city plan, work plans, bills, and government welfare schemes are notably absent. “This lack of transparency raises concerns that essential information is being withheld from the public, apparently to favour some persons,” alleged Malavika Gubbivani, senior functionary of the AAP in Mysuru.

“One wonders how much money is being spent on maintaining this seemingly barren website. In this era of information technology, not leveraging technology for better governance is a pity,” said Ms. Gubbivani, AAP’s State Secretary.

As a heritage city and a prominent Tier-2 city in Karnataka, Mysuru holds significant importance. However, when evaluating the usefulness of the Mysuru City Corporation’s website compared to websites of other cities, disparities become apparent,” she said, in a press release here.

Websites of cities like Hubli-Dharwad and Davangere offer a more comprehensive experience than Mysuru’s while Bengaluru’s BBMP website stands out with its wealth of useful information and online services accessible to the public, she stated.

Websites of municipalities or corporations are pivotal in bridging the gap between residents and the local government, fostering transparency, and promoting community engagement. A robust municipal website can benefit both the public and the MCC, she argued.

In the release, Ms. Gubbivani said municipal websites can offer online services that allow residents to pay bills (such as utilities or property taxes), apply for permits (for construction, business licenses, etc), and register for various programs (recreation, community events, etc.). “This online accessibility can streamline processes and save time for both residents as well as corporations.”

She said local government websites promote transparency by making information about government works, budgets, meetings, and decisions readily available to the public. This helps ensure accountability and fosters trust between residents and local officials, she observed.

The websites can serve as platforms for community engagement and feedback. During emergencies or natural disasters, these websites can be crucial for disseminating information about evacuations, shelters, road closures, and other important updates. The municipal websites can promote tourism and economic development within the community, according to Ms. Gubbivani.

When Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) introduce new taxes or increase tax rates, they are required by law to publish the details beforehand and invite objections or suggestions from the public. After reviewing these inputs, ULBs make their final decisions. Similarly, ULBs subject their bylaws to public scrutiny before enactment. Utilising the website is one of the avenues through which these processes can be facilitated, alongside other options available, she suggested.

If MCC is really intent to serve the people of Mysuru, it must make its website a go to place for citizens to avail the services online. “We hope the MCC Commissioner takes note of the issue and take action,” she said.