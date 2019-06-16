MCC plans to procure 100 mobile toilets

After securing the third spot in the ‘Swachh’ rankings this year, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has set a target of procuring at least 100 mobile toilets from funds set aside under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of the industries in Mysuru to support its Swachh initiatives.

The MCC has submitted several proposals for inclusion under CSR activities. These include the mobile toilets which are useful for public during mega events here. Many proposals are under process. It has also sought equipment for city cleaning and solid waste management, including dustbins across the commercial hubs. The MCC had submitted proposals through the Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru, who heads the committee on CSR initiatives.

The corporation recently received two mobile toilet vans as part of the CSR initiative of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL). Each van has 12 toilet units.

MCC Health Officer D.G. Nagaraj told The Hindu that the MCC had sought the vans and the company came forward to provide them under its CSR activity. They are useful especially in mega events when there is no provision for toilets around venues.

The two mobile toilets will be used for the first time during the mega rehearsal for the International Yoga Day at the Mysuru Race Club on June 16. They are equipped with lights and hand washing facilities, and can be connected directly to the UGD line. “It can be hauled by a vehicle and shifted to wherever there are events which need such a facility. It can be parked on our premises otherwise.”

He said the MCC needed at least 100 such toilets which can be taken to venues with large gatherings. “We have requested for many more such toilets in our proposals.”

Dr. Nagaraj said the BRBNML has come forward to provide a motorised sweeping machine which is used at night to clean the city’s roads.

Many companies are keen to help under CSR projects since they get tax exemption for their efforts.