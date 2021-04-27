MCC Budget to be presented online

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the year’s Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Budget will be presented online on Thursday.

The MCC initially planned a regular budget session on its premises and had even issued a circular making a COVID-19 negative test mandatory for all members and officials of the civic body, besides the mediapersons covering the event.

However, a revised circular was issued by the MCC Commissioner on Tuesday stating that the Budget will be presented virtually. The Budget presentation will be available online on the MCC’s YouTube and Facebook Live links.

MCC’s Council Secretary Rangaswamy said the councillors would also be watching the Budget presentation online. The link will be shared on Wednesday.

Chairperson of the MCC’s Standing Committee for Taxation, Finance, and Appeals Shobha M. will present the Budget in the presence of Mayor Rukmini Made Gowda, Deputy Mayor Anwar Baig, besides MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag, he said.

Meanwhile, Ms. Shobha told The Hindu that she would read out the Budget online and take questions from the councillors also online. The Budget booklet will be distributed to the councillors on Thursday morning before the online presentation, she said.

Presentation of the Budget is an honour, said Ms. Shobha while adding that she would have preferred to make a physical presentation in the MCC Council meeting, but has to make an online presentation owing to COVID-19 and the guidelines in force to prevent the transmission.

Presentation of the Budget on time was also necessary for clearing several pending bills, she said.