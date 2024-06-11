GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

M.B. Patil holds deliberations with Machine Tools Vision Group

Published - June 11, 2024 10:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

Satish Kumar B S 2291
M.B. Patil.

M.B. Patil.

In a bid to bolster Karnataka’s position as a leader in the machine tools industry, the Machine Tools’ first Vision Group began its task by holding deliberations under the chairmanship of Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on identifying key challenges and work areas to drive the State’s industry forward.

The session, which is part of the nine proposed vision groups formed by Mr. Patil, saw active participation from industry leaders and experts, including representatives from the Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers’ Association (IMTMA).

The discussions centred around several pivotal focus areas, including technology advancement, research and development (R&D), and skill development, with the aim of making Karnataka the number one state in the machine tools sector.

Key challenges and suggestions discussed included IMTMA’s proposal on R&D and new product development, establishing technology centres with government and industry sharing the cost in 80:20 ratio, and collaborating with top educational institutes like IISc, NIT, and IIT Dharwad for enhanced technology adoption.

The need for advanced technological resources, such as laser source technology, was highlighted as crucial for global competitiveness.

Addressing the shortage of skilled manpower, IMTMA suggested leveraging ITIs, finishing schools, and skill development institutes. Additionally, establishing an Advanced Machine Tool Testing Facility with recognised standards for troubleshooting and testing was proposed to benefit core manufacturing, aerospace and defence sectors, and other industries across India.

Mr. Patil stated: “Our goal is to transform Karnataka into the leading hub for machine tools in India. By focusing on technology advancement, R&D, and skill development, we can create a robust ecosystem that fosters innovation and growth.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.