M.B. Patil holds deliberations with Machine Tools Vision Group

In a bid to bolster Karnataka’s position as a leader in the machine tools industry, the Machine Tools’ first Vision Group began its task by holding deliberations under the chairmanship of Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on identifying key challenges and work areas to drive the State’s industry forward.

The session, which is part of the nine proposed vision groups formed by Mr. Patil, saw active participation from industry leaders and experts, including representatives from the Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers’ Association (IMTMA).

The discussions centred around several pivotal focus areas, including technology advancement, research and development (R&D), and skill development, with the aim of making Karnataka the number one state in the machine tools sector.

Key challenges and suggestions discussed included IMTMA’s proposal on R&D and new product development, establishing technology centres with government and industry sharing the cost in 80:20 ratio, and collaborating with top educational institutes like IISc, NIT, and IIT Dharwad for enhanced technology adoption.

The need for advanced technological resources, such as laser source technology, was highlighted as crucial for global competitiveness.

Addressing the shortage of skilled manpower, IMTMA suggested leveraging ITIs, finishing schools, and skill development institutes. Additionally, establishing an Advanced Machine Tool Testing Facility with recognised standards for troubleshooting and testing was proposed to benefit core manufacturing, aerospace and defence sectors, and other industries across India.

Mr. Patil stated: “Our goal is to transform Karnataka into the leading hub for machine tools in India. By focusing on technology advancement, R&D, and skill development, we can create a robust ecosystem that fosters innovation and growth.”