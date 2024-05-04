GIFT a SubscriptionGift
May 6 set as last date for enrollment of voters for South Teachers’ constituency 

May 04, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The last date for submitting applications for enrollment in the voters’ list of Karnataka South Teachers’ constituency is May 6.

A statement from the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru K.V. Rajendra, who is also the Election Officer, said eligible voters should submit their applications in Form 19 along with all necessary documents to the offices of all designated assistant voter enrollment officers. The applications should be accompanied by a certificate issued by the head of their educational institution, the statement said.

No bulk applications

The statement has also made it clear that bulk applications for inclusion into the voters’ list for the South Teachers’ constituency will not be accepted.

Eligible voters in Mysuru district wishing to include their names in the voters’ list should submit their applications to any of the designated assistant voter enrollment officers including Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru, Commissioner of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) MCC, Deputy Commissioner (Admin) MCC, Council Secretary, MCC, Assistant Commissioner of Mysuru/Hunsur sub division or all tahsildars in the district.

The applications for inclusion of names in the voters’ list will be accepted till the day’s closing hours on May 6, the statement said.

18,379 enrolled

A statement from the office of the Regional Commissioner of Mysuru G.C. Prakash said a total of 18,379 voters had been enrolled in the voters’ list of Karnataka South Teachers’ constituency till December 30, 2023.

Karnataka South Teachers’ constituency comprises teaches in Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Hassan districts.

Out of the 18,379 voters enrolled so far, 10,355 voters were male while 8,022 were female. Two were categorised as others, the statement added.

Polling on June 3

Announcing elections to Karnataka South Teachers’ constituency on May 2, the Election Commission of India said polling will be held between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on June 3.

While the election notification will be issued on May 9, the last date for submitting nominations will be May 16. While scrutiny will be held on May 17, the last date for withdrawal of nominations is May 20.

After polling on June 3, the counting of votes will be taken up on June 6 and the election process will be concluded on June 12.

