Mathematical Sciences Institute holds talk series in Belagavi to celebrate 20th anniversary

October 01, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Belagavi

Mathematical Sciences Institute, Belagavi, celebrated its 20th anniversary recently by organising a series of programmes.

Mathematicians and other resource persons from across the country gave a series of talks.

S.G. Dani, professor UM-DAE Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences, G.D. Veerappa Gowda, Rajaramanna Fellow, TIFR-CAM, Gadadhar Misra, J.C. Bose, national fellow, Statistics and Mathematics unit, Indian Statistical Institute, J.V. Ramanaraju of Jain University spoke on various topics.

Tamraparni Venkatesh, founder, Mathematical Sciences Institute, narrated how this idea of establishing an institute to promote research in mathematical sciences and for its teaching to ensure quality at all levels of learning. He also mentioned about its objective in identifying young talent in the field and help them scale up matching to their passion.

He recalled the history of the institute and expressed gratitude towards all institutions and people who had helped Mathematical Sciences Institute. He announced the future plans of the institute. Mathematical Sciences Institute will become a place where any mathematics enthusiast can walk in and make use of its library and other resources.

The institute’s week-end lectures on the Mathematical Sciences Institute campus and GSS College were aimed at such activities. It has year-long themes on Geometry, Topology and Combinatorics. These lectures are attracting professors or research scholars from colleges. Mathematical Sciences Institute plans to start online classes from international scholars. It will also offer consultancy to help industry and businesses. Mathematical Sciences Institute will include institutions, universities and business industry houses to be members, Prof. Venkatesh said.

SKE Society’s GSS College and Prof. Kishore Marathe School of Theoretical Physics and Theoretical Computer Science were associate organisers.

Vice-chairman of SKE Society S.Y. Prabhu and principal of GSS Degree College B.L. Majukar and other dignitaries released a newsletter.