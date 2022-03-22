Marathas say they do not subscribe to Raut’s statement

Marathi and Kannada speakers are living as brothers in State, says federation

The Maratha community does not subscribe to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s views on the condition of Marathi speakers in the State, Karnataka Kshatriya Maratha Federation (KKMF) leaders said in Belagavi on Tuesday.

Reacting to a social media post by the Shiv Sena leader that indicated that there is a need for a “Belagavi Files” (like The Kashmiri Files), as the State Government is strangulating Marathi speakers in Belagavi, KKMF president V.S. Shyamsundar Gaikwad said that it is far from truth.

Earlier, Mr. Raut had shared a cartoon published by a local Marathi daily in which a policeman is seen strangulating Marathi speakers, while a man is shown stabbing another representing democracy. Seeing all this, a young Marathi speaker is running away from the scene. The cartoon carries the caption: “There is a need for ‘Belagavi Files’, as the condition of the Marathi speaker is no less terrifying’’.

“The reality is that Kannada and Marathi speakers are living like brothers in Belagavi. KKMF does not support Mr. Raut’s views. We feel that Mr. Raut should avoid posting such messages,’’ he told journalists.

The former MLA and MES leader Manohar Kadolkar said that the condition of the Marathi speakers is not as pathetic as it is portrayed in the cartoon. “We are living with harmony in this border district. We may have our disagreements with the Government or may make demands for the development of our community. That does not mean that we don’t get along with our Kannada speaking brothers or that the Government is ill treating us,’’ he said.

Mr. Gaikwad said that the federation will lead a Bengaluru Chalo from Vijayapura to Bengaluru on April 4 to press for some of its demands. The demands include re-categorising the community from 3B of Other Backward Classes to 2A, installing statues of Shivaji Maharaj in front of the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi, inducting Srimanth Patil in the Cabinet and increasing allocation for the Karnataka Maratha Development Corporation.

Mr. Gaikwad said that the BJP Government had forgotten that it had come to power with the support of the Maratha community. “It seems that the party needs our votes, but it does not want to help develop our community. As Chief Minister, B.S. Yeddiyurappa promised to include us in 2A category. But neither did he keep his promise nor did his successor fulfilled it. We are upset about it,” he said.

“Moreover, the Government has discriminated against us. While the Veerashaiva Lingayat Development Corporation was given ₹500 crore, the Maratha Development Corporation got only ₹50 crore,” he added.

Mr. Kadolkar said that the federation will set a deadline of March 31 for the Government to fulfil these demands. “If it does not do it, we will start the rally from Vijayapura on April 4. Sri Virupaksha Swami will inaugurate it. It will pass through various districts and end in Bengaluru on April 8,” he said.