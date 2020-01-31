Manual scavenging: 17 deaths in four years

The recent deaths of a labourer and a contractor who inhaled toxic fumes while allegedly cleaning a pit at the SBBS Jain Trust in Shivajinagar here has once again highlighted the problem of unchecked manual scavenging.

Data from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment shows that 17 people lost their lives in incidents related to manual scavenging, including cleaning septic tanks and sewers, in the State between 2016 and 2019. Karnataka recorded nine deaths in 2016, four in 2017, one in 2018, and three deaths in 2019.

“We were aiming that no deaths would occur in such heinous incidents in the State. However, unfortunately, two deaths have occurred this year. Lack of public awareness is one of the causes for it,” said Jagadish Hiremani, member of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK).

He added that an awareness campaign against manual scavenging would be conducted across the State in February. “We will reach out to students and make them pledge not to avail of the services of manual scavengers,” he said.

‘Under-reported’

Activists claim manual scavenging remains under-reported and that the figures do not reflect the extent of the problem. Clifton Rosario, advocate and national secretary of the All-India Central Council of Trade Unions, said any sanitation worker who handles untreated waste and human excreta should be considered a manual scavenger as per law.

A national survey by the NCSK, in a pilot project, has identified 1,721 manual scavengers in six districts for compensation. In Mysuru district alone, 1,226 safai karamcharis were identified.

“A one-time cash assistance of ₹50,000 has already been provided to 956 safai karamcharis. The rest will receive it soon,” Mr. Hiremani said. He added that loans would also be provided to safai karamcharis for self-employment projects.

The NCSK has expanded the pilot project to survey on the prevalence of manual scavenging in the State to five districts — Raichur, Belagavi, Bagalkot, Davangere, and Vijayapura.

Compensation

Yellamma, wife of Muniyanna, 50, one of the two labourers who died after entering a pit to clean it in Shivajinagar, was given a compensation of ₹4.15 lakh by the Social Welfare Department. Mr. Hiremani, said the department would give ₹4.15 lakh more once the charge sheet is filed. He directed the BBMP to award a compensation of ₹10 lakh each to the families of the victims Siddappa and Muniyanna.