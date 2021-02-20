Mango growers to get training in safe ripening

Ahead of the start of mango season this year, the Department of Horticulture in Mysuru has started making preparations for the Mango Mela it is planning to hold in May for making available best variety fruits to the mango enthusiasts here.
Though the year is described as on-year for the crop, the authorities are keeping their fingers crossed over the output despite early flowering noticed in most parts of the State.
The department holds mango mela every year, bringing farmers not just from Mysuru district but also from places where the fruit was prominently grown.
The reason why the mela gets a good response was that the fruits are naturally ripened and fruits that are artificially ripened are not allowed at the mela. Organic varieties are most sought after.
This year, the department has proposed to train farmers on ripening methods ahead of the mela.
As the arrangements are underway, the department has asked interested mango growers to register their names by visiting the taluk horticulture offices, giving their addresses and contact numbers.
In a release here, the Deputy Director of Horticulture, Mysuru said interested growers can participate in the training on safe ripening methods.
