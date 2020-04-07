Mangaluru police pull down controversial posters

The Mangaluru police have pulled down three posters which stated that Muslim traders were not allowed into two areas near Ullal and at Alape in the city until the situation eases.

The posters were found hanging on poles at Krishanagara in Thokkottu and at Kaneerthota in Kolya under Ullal police limits, and at Alape under Kankanady police limits in the city on Sunday and Monday. The posters were attributed to “Hindu baandhavaru” (Hindu fraternity).

U.T. Khader, MLA, Mangaluru, told The Hindu that the posters had been removed and the police had formed a special team to find out who was responsible for writing and hanging them. “In one case, the police have identified the suspects, while search is on to find the persons who put up the second poster,” he said.

The Dakshina Kannada district administration is acting swiftly against attempts to communalise COVID-19 issues, he said. “Local residents are being involved to curb such attempts and mischief mongers are being dealt with in a stern way,” he added.

A local journalist said that there was an issue in Kaneerthota area a week ago when a fish seller, who is popular in the area, was found selling fish without wearing a mask or gloves. The residents asked him not to come to the area without wearing them. While he stopped coming, garbage collectors and few other traders started to come without wearing masks and gloves. The posters might have been put up by someone following this incident, he said.

The Ullal City Municipal Council has now made arrangements for selling fish, meat and vegetables in those areas and nearby, he said. The Commissioner of the council Rayappa insisted that there was no tension in the two areas.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Youth Federation of India State president Muneer Katipalla said a similar poster came up in Alape in Mangaluru city on Monday evening and it was removed later. DYFI filed a complaint on April 7.

Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha told The Hindu: “We are registering cases wherever a case is made out or complainant has come forward. We will investigate and initiate appropriate legal measures.”