GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mandya officials told to clear lake encroachments 

The Deputy Commissioner directs the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. to prepare an action plan for clearing lake encroachment and seek the necessary funds to complete the exercise

January 20, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner of Mandya Dr. Kumar directed the officials to clear all encroachments from the lake.

Speaking at a review meeting in Mandya on Saturday, January 20, Dr. Kumar said there were 962 lakes in the district and a survey has already been completed concerning their status. The departments concerned who are the custodians of the lake, also have the responsibility to ensure that there were no encroachments and if any, should be cleared, said the Deputy Commissioner.

He also directed the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. to prepare an action plan for clearing lake encroachment and seek the necessary funds to complete the exercise. The officials were instructed to have a time-bound programme and also submit a report regularly.

The beautification of lakes also came for discussion and the officials were instructed to take up the works under MGNREGA.

The DC also instructed the police and other officials to strictly enforce the ban on quarrying and mining in a radius of 20 km around the KRS dam as per the orders of the High Court of Karnataka. Dr. Kumar said as many as 30 quarries were closed in 2022 and those possessing licence for quarrying, should be directed to stop all works consequent to the High Court orders.

The local revenue officers were instructed to ensure that the directives of the HC were complied with and there was no quarrying in a 20 km radius around KRS dam.

Superintendent of Police N. Yatish, Mandya ZP CEO Sheikh Tanvir Asif, geologist Reshma, DFO Raju, and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.