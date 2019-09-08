‘Management plan must for projects generating over 20 tonnes of waste’

“It is mandatory for the construction agency or contractor to submit the solid waste management plan to the local bodies while executing projects that are likely to generate construction debris of over 20 tonnes,” Chairman of NGT State-level Monitoring Committee for Solid Waste Management (SWM), Karnataka, Justice Subhash B. Adi, has said.

Speaking to presspersons here on Saturday after holding a meeting of officials from different Central and State departments, medical professionals and others, Justice Adi said that the railway authorities, who were not aware of the rule, had said they would now include the requisite clause on construction debris while executing different works.

The railway authorities would have to enter into an agreement with the municipal corporation not only with regard to management of construction debris but also other kinds of solid waste generated on their office premises, railway stations, and residential quarters.

During the meeting they agreed to sign MOUs at the earliest. Justice Adi said that several issues pertaining to total plastic ban, solid waste management, processing of bio medical waste, and e-waste and construction debris were discussed during the meeting and directions had been issued to all the concerned to adhere to the rules.

To a query, he said that the municipal corporation was yet to notify the place for dumping of construction debris and it had been asked to do it immediately.

This apart, the corporation had been directed to take immediate steps for segregation of solid waste from households, set up separate collection centres for e-waste, and a separate disposal system for sanitary waste.

Justice Adi said that as per the new regulations, barring soil, the rest of the construction debris should be processed. Of it, 20% of the processed construction debris will be purchased by the government for use in infrastructure projects.

“Now, even private parties could set up processing units of construction debris and many companies have come forward,” he said.

The deadline for implementation of complete ban on plastic had been extended to October in Bengaluru because of which there was a bit of relaxation in its implementation.

But directions had been issued to all to ensure a complete ban on non-recyclable plastic products.

Although, the production of such plastic products had already been banned in the State, they were being illegally transported from other States. Steps were also being taken to check the menace, he said.

Replying to a query, he issued a strict warning to the municipal corporation for ensuring adherence to guidelines related to solid waste management and plastic ban. “In case, the rules are not adhered to, it will be reported to the NGT, which in turn will take action. Then those guilty will have to pay a hefty penalty,” he said.

Justice Adi and other officials visited the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and Hospital and praised the bio-medical waste management and solid waste management at the hospital premises.

Environmental Officer of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board Vijaykumar Khadakbavi, and others accompanied him.