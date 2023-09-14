HamberMenu
Man shoots dead wife in Kalaburagi district

September 14, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

An irate husband is said to have shot dead his wife at her residence in Allur(K) village in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Hanumavva and the accused, Basavaraj.

Hanumavva was staying with her parents in the village for the last five years due to differences between the couple.

And, Basavaraj, hailing from Allur(B), used to visit his wife frequently.

Following a heated argument on Thursday, Basavaraj opened fire at Hunumavva and fled the scene.

The police have not yet confirmed whether the weapon used in the crime is a licensed one or a country made pistol.

Chittapur Police have registered a case.

