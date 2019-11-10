Man sentenced to life, fined ₹1 lakh for sexually assaulting minor girl

The II Additional District and Special Sessions Court in Kalaburagi on Friday sentenced Ganesh Tukaram, a resident of Kalaburagi city, to life imprisonment and fined him ₹1 lakh for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

As per Special Public Prosecutor L.V. Chatnalkar, who argued for the State, Ganesh lured the victim, when she brought lunch for her father at his workplace in Kapnoor industrial area on the outskirts of the city on September 24, 2017, and raped her.

Following a complaint, a case was registered and a charge-sheet was filed confirming the crimes, punishable under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

After hearing the arguments from both sides, judge Gopalappa S. found the accused guilty and pronounced his judgement on Friday. He awarded Ganesh rigorous life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on him under Section 376(2)(N) of the IPC (rape) and Section 4,6,11 and 12 of the POCSO Act.

The judge also ordered the District Legal Services Authority to pay a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the victim.