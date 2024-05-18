GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man posing as cop arrested in Bengaluru

Published - May 18, 2024 12:54 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A constable on duty attached to the Peenya police caught a retired BESCOM engineer, who was posing as a Police Inspector moving around in vehicle with police sticker, and carrying a walkie-talkie to cheat people.

Based on a tip off, constable Sanjeev Maruthi, confronted the accused identified as Gangadhar, on Tuesday, and found that the mobile number he was using also was identified by Truecaller as Police Inspector of Peenya Police Station.

An initial probe revealed that the accused posing as a police Inspector is suspected to have cheated many people by promising them official favours after taking money. He was using a fake Police ID to cheat people and damaging the reputation of the Police Department.

Considering the sensitivity of the the case, it was handed over to the Central Crime Branch for a detailed probe, a police officer said.

