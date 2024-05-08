GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man kills youth, his brother in Belagavi district

Published - May 08, 2024 10:03 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A man stabbed to death a young man and his elder brother in Karimani village near Saundatti in Belagavi district.

The accused 50-year-old Fakirappa Bavihal was upset that 22-year-old Yallappa Halegodi was pestering his minor daughter to marry him.

Fakirappa Bavihal went to his village and picked up a quarrel with him. It turned into a violent fight and Fakirappa Bavihal stabbed the young man to death on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Yallappa Halegodi’s elder brother 24-year-old Mayappa Halegodi also joined the fight.

Fakirappa Bavihal stabbed him too. Yallappa Halegodi died on the spot. Mayappa Halegodi died in a hospital on Wednesday.

The accused has been arrested. A case has been registered.

