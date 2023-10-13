HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man found dead in a park in Bengaluru

October 13, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A man was found dead in a park near Kengeri on Friday morning. Morning walkers who came to Siddalinga Park, near Kengeri, found the man dead and alerted the police. 

The RR Nagar police who recovered the body have identified the deceased as Muni, 45, a resident of Hejjala. Police officials said that the deceased was a chronic alcoholic, had separated from his family and was living on the streets, taking up menial jobs and spending his earnings on alcohol. However, what led him to take the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. 

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahaya Vani ph. 104 for help) 

Related Topics

Karnataka / crime / death / Bangalore / parks / suicide

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.