Man found dead in a park in Bengaluru

October 13, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

A man was found dead in a park near Kengeri on Friday morning. Morning walkers who came to Siddalinga Park, near Kengeri, found the man dead and alerted the police.

The RR Nagar police who recovered the body have identified the deceased as Muni, 45, a resident of Hejjala. Police officials said that the deceased was a chronic alcoholic, had separated from his family and was living on the streets, taking up menial jobs and spending his earnings on alcohol. However, what led him to take the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahaya Vani ph. 104 for help)