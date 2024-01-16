GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man-daughter among four killed in separate accidents in Bengaluru

January 16, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old private firm employee and his five-year-old daughter were killed, while his wife was severely injured, when the trio slipped from their scooter after losing control on Adakamaranahalli flyover in Nelamangala on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Amith and Anvitha. The injured Mamatha was admitted to the hospital and is said to be critical. The family, according to the police, are natives of Chelur residing on Magadi road. They had gone to celebrate Sankranti and were returning home.

In another incident, a 19-year-old student was killed when a private school bus knocked him down nearBoovanahalli bridge in Devanahalli on Tuesday. The deceased, Manoj Reddy, a resident of Yelahanka, was on his way to college when the bus, in a bid to take a U-turn, knocked him down. The severely-injured Reddy was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed . The Devanahalli traffic police have registered a case of death due to negligence against the driver.

A 27-year-old construction labourer was killed and two others injured when a speeding two-wheeler rider knocked them down in Devanahalli on Monday night. The deceased, Nagesh, a native of Nanded, was working as a labourer at an under construction site in Devanahalli. He was returning home along with two others when the incident occurred. The two injured are being treated at the hospital. The Devanahalli traffic police are investigating.

