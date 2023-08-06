Man convicted under POCSO Act

August 06, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Shivamogga

A Shivamogga court convicted a man accused of sexually harassing a minor girl and sentenced him to 20 years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a penalty of ₹1.5 lakh.

The 27-year-old man sexually harassed the 14-year-old girl in 2022 in Shivamogga.

The Shivamogga Rural police registered a case under POCSO Act and a chargesheet was filed.

The Additional District and Sessions Court of Shivamogga pronounced the judgement on August 4.

If the man fails to pay the penalty, he would have to undergo imprisonment for another six months.