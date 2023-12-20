GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man beaten up in Belagavi after his son gets married to woman without consent of her parents

December 20, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A worker of an industry in Belagavi was assaulted on Sunday by the relatives of a woman with whom his son has a relationship.

Ramesh Savale was beaten up by the family members of the woman with whom his son Prasheek had fallen in love and got married without the consent of her parents. Both Prasheek and the woman belong to the same caste.

Ramesh Savale works in Belagavi, while his son works in Pune in Maharashtra. The girl hails from Jalagaon in the neighbouring State.

Prasheek and the woman met while on duty in an office. They decided to get married on their own after the woman’s parents did not approve of the relationship.

This angered the woman’s relatives who came to Belagavi looking for Ramesh Savale. They had an argument in front of his factory and beat him up when he said he had no idea where the newly-weds were.

However, they ran away when some of Ramesh Savale’s colleagues came to his rescue and called the police.

Udyambag Police have registered a case against eight people, including Sanjay, Vijay, Nikhil, Chanda, Deepak, Vishal and Saddam.

