Man arrested for theft bid in Moodbidri

The Moodbidri police arrested Puneet Shetty, 37, of Prantya village in Moodbidri for an alleged attempt to steal money from three small hundis of two mantaps in the Thousand Pillar Basadi of Moodbidri on July 1.
The police said the breakthrough in the case came after Shetty was caught by residents when he allegedly made an attempt to steal money from a hundi in the Nagabrahma temple in Moodbidri on Tuesday.
The residents handed over Shetty to the police.
The police said Shetty, during interrogation, admitted to having made an attempt to steal money from Bairadevi Mantap and Chitradevi Mantap in the Thousand Pillar Basadi.
He took away a few currency notes and coins from the hundi for buying food, the police said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor