Man arrested for theft bid in Moodbidri

The Moodbidri police arrested Puneet Shetty, 37, of Prantya village in Moodbidri for an alleged attempt to steal money from three small hundis of two mantaps in the Thousand Pillar Basadi of Moodbidri on July 1.

The police said the breakthrough in the case came after Shetty was caught by residents when he allegedly made an attempt to steal money from a hundi in the Nagabrahma temple in Moodbidri on Tuesday.

The residents handed over Shetty to the police.

The police said Shetty, during interrogation, admitted to having made an attempt to steal money from Bairadevi Mantap and Chitradevi Mantap in the Thousand Pillar Basadi.

He took away a few currency notes and coins from the hundi for buying food, the police said.

Mangalore
Karnataka
