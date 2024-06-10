GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man allegedly murders father in Hassan for refusing to get him a truck

Published - June 10, 2024 07:03 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A person was allegedly murdered by his son for refusing to get him a truck at Kaggaravalli in Alur taluk of Hassan on Sunday night. Chandrashekharaiah, 60, was allegedly murdered by his son Sachin, 30.

In a complaint to Alur police, Chandrashekharaiah’s brother Basavaraju said that Sachin, the accused, had been working as a truck driver. He had been addicted to alcohol and occasionally visited home. Whenever he met his father, he demanded money from him to purchase a truck. He also wanted his father to sell off his land to purchase the truck.

As Chandrashekhar refused to budge, his son allegedly murdered him. Alur police have registered the case.

