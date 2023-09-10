HamberMenu
Malnad Startup Summit held in Shivamogga

September 10, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Anvesana Innovation and Entrepreneurial Forum of Shivamogga conducted the Malnad Startup Summit – 2023 in Shivamogga on Saturday. The event, held at the PES Institute, witnessed a gathering of innovators, investors, industry experts, entrepreneurs, and elected representatives.

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra said Shivamogga would attract investors in the coming days as the place had seen major improvements with the road and air networks. “We have got an airport. Besides the daily flight to Bengaluru, we will be getting flight connectivity to Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi Goa, and other places soon. This will boost the industrial sector and tourism”, he said.

Dr. Vidyashankar S. Vice Chancellor of Visvesaraya Technological University, inaugurated the event and called upon the entrepreneurs to have bigger goals and work towards achieving them. He also suggested that the students of the institute make better use of the infrastructure facilities available to them.

Prashanth Prakash, founding partner of Accel Partners and Chairman of Vision Gropu of Startups, and C.M. Patil, Managing Director of Anvesana, discussed the challenges and opportunities in the startup ecosystem. Sandeep Kondajji of Krishitantra, Nivedam Nimpe, CEO of Areca Tea, Dr. Shivkiran M.S of Atal Incubation Centre at Sri Krishnadevaraya University in Andhra Pradesh, Aravin G. Namadev of Aha Ventures, Prasanna Kumar of Vilcart, Ankur Pandey of SBI Startup Hub, Sandeep Nagabhushan Aithal of Infosys Limited, and others took part in the discussions.

The summit provided a platform for students to present innovative ideas and problem-solving statements. Around 50 students participated. They also had an opportunity to interact with industry leaders. Umadevi B.Y. CEO of PES Trust, welcomed the gathering.

