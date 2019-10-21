Malnad receives heavy rain

While the residents of hilly taluks of Chikkamagaluru are yet to overcome the trauma caused by heavy rains in August, it now appears to have affected the dryland area of the district. Many parts of Kadur and Tarikere taluks received heavy rains on Sunday night, affecting normal life.

Vast tracts of areca plantations were inundated, roads been cut off and bridges damaged. Almost all waterbodies in the area are in spate.

Connectivity lost

A bridge connecting Mugali and Thammatakal was damaged, cutting off connectivity. Another bridge collapsed near Nandipura in Tarikere taluk. Farmers, who were expecting good returns from onion fields, are worried as their crops have been submerged in water. Several houses at A. Rangapura village in Tarikere taluk have been flooded after a tank breached.

In Shivamogga, rain water entered more than 50 houses and two houses collapsed. Overflowing water from the Navule tank entered the cricket stadium there. The tanks in Basavanagangur and Saidara Kallahalli villages were breached resulting in flooding of agricultural crop in their command areas. The Bhadra was flowing near danger mark in Bhadravati city.

The catchment areas of Linganamakki reservoir also received heavy rains in the past 24 hours owing to which inflow, which was at the rate of 8,755 cusecs on Sunday, enhanced to 9,838 cusecs on Monday.