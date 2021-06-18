Malnad areas receive heavy rains

The south-west monsoon has been active in the Malnad areas of the district. Many parts of Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Hassan district received heavy to very heavy rains 24 hours before 8.30 a.m. on Friday. There have been reports of landslips in Chikkamagaluru, houses getting damaged owing to uprooting of trees, and power disruption, among others in the region.

People in many villages around Balur, Banakal, Jargal in Mudigere taluk have been suffering without power supply for last four days. Many electricity poles have fallen in the heavy rains. This has impacted the students, preparing for the examinations and those attending online classes.

A portion of a house of Subbaiah at Bakki village in Tripura village of Mudigere taluk collapsed during the rains on Thursday night.

A similar incident has been reported in Goragudu village in Hosanagar taluk. A house owned by Nagappa Poojari was damaged. Landslips have been reported near Kalasa and Guddethota in Koppa taluk.

According to the India Met Department, Kottigehara in Chikkamagaluru, Agumbe and Thalaguppa in Shivamogga districts received very heavy rains. Heavy rains were reported in Kalasa, Sringeri, Jayapura in Chikkamagaluru district, Sorab, Sagar and Hunchadakatte in Shivamogga district.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, Shivamogga district recorded an average rainfall of 63.3 mm against the normal of 19.8 mm. The highest of 156 mm was recorded at Honnetalu in Thirthahalli taluk.

Chikkamagaluru received an average of 31.2 mm of rainfall against the normal of 12.8 mm. The highest of 128 mm was recorded at Begar in Sringeri taluk. Hassan district received an average of 16 mm of rainfall, against the normal of 6.3 mm. The highest rainfall of 117 mm in the district was recorded at Hettur in Sakleshpur taluk.