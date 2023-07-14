Make Chamundi Hills plastic-free by Dasara, says NGT panel chief

July 14, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - MYSURU

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) State panel chief Justice Subhash Adi directed the district administration to ensure that Chamundi Hills is free of plastic before the commencement of Dasara this year.

He was interacting with the heads of various departments of the District Administration here on Friday, July 14, and said though there is a ban on single-use plastic, it lacked effective implementation.

Subhash Adi said Chamundi Hills defined or symbolised Mysuru and is important for entire Karnataka just as Tirupati was for Andhra Pradesh. Hence, the ban on plastic should be enforced while conservation should be given a priority, said Mr. Adi, while warning of dangers ahead if plastic ban was not enforced.

He said regulation of construction activities atop Chamundi Hills was also mandatory and it has to be minimised to meet certain basic requirements and pointed out that many NGOs had written to him, drawing attention to the state of affairs at Chamundi Hills, including prevalence of plastic. In reply to a question, an official said that permission for new construction has been stopped at Chamundi Hills whose population was pegged at around 2,400 people and had nearly 450 houses.

Subhash Adi said the area and the precincts surrounding the temple should be kept open and directed the authorities to ensure that only licensed vendors operate at Chamundi Hills from the specified stalls.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, who apprised Adi about the initiatives taken by the district administration in management of Chamundi Hills, said within 3 months, the permanent complex to house the vendors would be completed. Once completed, the vendors will have to shift to the complex and would be banned from hawking around the temple.

Action against violators

Mr. Adi instructed licenses of those violating the ban on single-use plastic should be revoked if they are repeat offenders. Besides, the number of vendors and licenses issued should also be restricted and not increased, he added.

The NGT state panel chief also apprised himself of the solid waste management atop the Chamundi Hills and was informed that about 15 kg of waste was generated daily and segregated in a shed nearby. He instructed the authorities that processing should shift to the foot hills and no waste should be stored on the hill top.

Mr. Rajendra said that a monthly review meeting pertaining to enforcement of plastic ban on Chamundi Hills will be conducted, as the number of visitors was increasing by the day and called for a continuous drive and constant monitoring.

The announcement in the State Budget of constitution of Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Management Authority will help in better implementation of the ban and management of Chamundi Hills, said Mr. Rajendra. The Deputy Commissioner said the check-posts at Chamundi Hills to screen public for plastic, will be reactivated.

MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy, MCC health office Dr. D.G. Nagaraj, K.M Gayatri, Mysuru ZP CEP; City Police Commissioner Ramesh, Seema Latkar, SP; and others were present.