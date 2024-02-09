GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mahadevappa hands over appointment orders to 173 pourakarmikas in Mysuru

The Minister says the government will look after their welfare As many as 4,400 safai karamcharis have received ₹40,000 each and the government has spent ₹18 crore on this

February 09, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa handing over appointment orders to pourakarmikas in Mysuru on Friday, February 9.

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa handing over appointment orders to pourakarmikas in Mysuru on Friday, February 9. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa on Friday, February 9, handed over appointment orders to 173 pourakarmikas who have been directly recruited by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) under a special appointment process.

At a function organised at Kala Mandir by the Mysuru City Corporation here for distributing the appointment orders, he said the Congress government was committed to safeguarding constitutional rights. The government’s vision is to uplift the oppressed sections of the society, and has prioritised their welfare.

The Minister said pourakarmikas have been playing an important role in keeping our surroundings clean and hygienic by safely disposing of the trash. This has been their daily routine, and it is one of the hard tasks. They have sacrificed their interests for the sake of others and for keeping the city hygienic. Their sacrifice is helping others in society to live happily as they are taking care of cleanliness. Steps will be taken by the government to launch more welfare measures for the pourakarmikas in the days ahead, Mr. Mahadevappa said in his speech.

The Minister said as many as 4,400 safai karamcharis have received ₹40,000 each and the government has spent ₹18 crore on this. “Mysuru City Corporation is the State’s second largest corporation after Bengaluru. I am personally feeling happy for having distributed the appointment orders to the pourakarmikas of the city,” he said.

Mr. Mahadevappa added, “If looking after the cleanliness of the city is your responsibility, it is our responsibility to look after your welfare. It is our government’s responsibility.”

The Minister said the job of cleaning has become a profession abroad but it is different in the country even after the growth of science and technology.

Attempts are being made in the name of religion to mislead the people. In this regard, the government has taken steps to spread awareness among the people of their Constitutional Rights by launching the Constitution Awareness Jatha across Karnataka, the Minister said in his address.

The Minister said the government will examine the proposal for bringing reservation in the contract system. “I am examining the matter. If necessary, it will be discussed in the Cabinet,” he told the gathering.

K. Harish Gowda, MLA, Manje Gowda, D. Thimmaiah, Maritibbe Gowda, MLCs, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, MCC Commissioner Ashaad Ur Rahman Sharif and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.